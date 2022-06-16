Insider Selling: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells 34,395 Shares of Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.64), for a total value of £556,511.10 ($675,459.52).
LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,640.50 ($19.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($27.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,608.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,731.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.40 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.
About Burberry Group (Get Rating)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
Featured Articles
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.