Insider Selling: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells 34,395 Shares of Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.64), for a total value of £556,511.10 ($675,459.52).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,640.50 ($19.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($27.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,608.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,731.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.40 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.79) to GBX 2,070 ($25.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.55) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($27.67) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,119.17 ($25.72).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

