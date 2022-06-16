Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VNDA opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.60. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $546,000. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 238,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 159,906 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VNDA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

