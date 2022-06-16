Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of VNDA opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.60. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on VNDA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
