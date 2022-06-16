International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $137.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.