International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Reiterated by Clarkson Capital

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Clarkson Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

INSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE INSW opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -0.02.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 131,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $2,723,327.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,166,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,380,593.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $483,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 164.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 447.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 340,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in International Seaways by 41.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

