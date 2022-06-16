International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Reiterated by Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Seaways has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $24.99.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.87%.

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $483,460 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 340,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.