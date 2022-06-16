Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Down 8.5%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 1,282,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,263% from the average daily volume of 17,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

