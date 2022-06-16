Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO) Shares Up 0.8%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.45. 5,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 5,794.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,626,000.

