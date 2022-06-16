Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.32. 17,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,545,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

