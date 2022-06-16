iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 4.6%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 159,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,988,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.89.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 34,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,080,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,943 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 242,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

