IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Sells 17,379 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

