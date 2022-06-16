iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Up 34.7% in May

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
SUSL opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
