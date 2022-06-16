iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Up 34.7% in May

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SUSL opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $110,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.