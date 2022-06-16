ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Andy Allen Buys 73 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Andy Allen purchased 73 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £151.84 ($184.29).

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 212.90 ($2.58) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.78. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -37.35. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 202.20 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.15 ($6.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.28) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.73) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 477 ($5.79).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

