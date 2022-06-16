IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Up 7.2% After Insider Buying Activity

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.11. 13,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,653,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Specifically, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISEE shares. Bank of America started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 78.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,242 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

