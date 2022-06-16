IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,200 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 675,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 794,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

