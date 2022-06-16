Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 989 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

Shares of MSFT opened at $251.76 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

