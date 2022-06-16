Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 421,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

