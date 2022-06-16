Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Altria Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

MO opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

