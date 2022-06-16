James H. Fordyce Purchases 35,000 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) Director James H. Fordyce acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at $420,052.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

