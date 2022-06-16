James H. Fordyce Purchases 35,000 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) Director James H. Fordyce acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at $420,052.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.59.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
