Jamie Christensen Sells 624 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

