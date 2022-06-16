Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 34.9% in May

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Japan Tobacco stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.37.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
