John Holliday Sells 30,400 Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Holliday sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$194,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$989,900.46.

John Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, John Holliday sold 22,500 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$140,625.00.

On Friday, June 10th, John Holliday sold 18,800 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$118,252.00.

On Friday, May 27th, John Holliday sold 74,500 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$470,124.80.

On Friday, March 25th, John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$553,238.40.

Shares of RSI opened at C$6.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.09. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

