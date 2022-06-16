JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.55 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

