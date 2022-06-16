KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,617 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

WU opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

