KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,955 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after buying an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,047,000 after purchasing an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,429,000 after purchasing an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.46 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.