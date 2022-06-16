KB Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KB Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,708,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,367,596,000 after purchasing an additional 311,805 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $107.67 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

