KB Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 112.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $182.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.83.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

