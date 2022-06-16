KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,110 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,667,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,323,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $285,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBW opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $282.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 46.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

