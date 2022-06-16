KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 509,000 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on STNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

STNE stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.35.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.