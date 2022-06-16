KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,976,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,695,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,207.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,353.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,627.95. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.