KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,101 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 70,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

