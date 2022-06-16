KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,855 Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 166,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $546.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.65. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Arlo Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.