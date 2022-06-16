KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE TAP opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.