KB Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

KB Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,599 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

