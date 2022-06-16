KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 164 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KB Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

FedEx stock opened at $232.78 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

