KB Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

KB Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

