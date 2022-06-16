Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 470 ($5.70) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 401.91 ($4.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($6.47). The stock has a market cap of £446.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 481.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 456.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.
About Kenmare Resources (Get Rating)
