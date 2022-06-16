Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 470 ($5.70) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 401.91 ($4.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($6.47). The stock has a market cap of £446.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 481.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 456.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

