Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Trading Up 3.7%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.20. Approximately 50 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 61.18% and a net margin of 267.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kenon by 23.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kenon by 26.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

