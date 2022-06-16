Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Buy

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($708.33) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($848.96) to €830.00 ($864.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($860.42) to €723.00 ($753.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($822.92) to €815.00 ($848.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.00.

LVMUY opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $112.08 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.71.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

