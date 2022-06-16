Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kering from €805.00 ($838.54) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($778.13) price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $744.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kering has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

