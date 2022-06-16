Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 4% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.68. 6,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,256,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 249,751 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 105,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,146 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
