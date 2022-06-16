Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 4% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.68. 6,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,256,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.05). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 249,751 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 105,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,146 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

