Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,482,000 after acquiring an additional 106,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $241.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.26. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

