Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of KIII opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.84.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 1.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
