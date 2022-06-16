KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Up 1.8%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47. 2,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

Read More