L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

LHX opened at $226.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.11. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 274.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

