Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 825 ($10.01).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.92) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.53) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 744.60 ($9.04) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 644.20 ($7.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 822.40 ($9.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 750.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 764.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

