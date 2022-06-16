Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Glenn O’rourke Sells 4,790 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $18,201.30.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $48,019.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $46,106.27.

Shares of LSCC opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after acquiring an additional 469,969 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

