Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Laura Wade-Gery Purchases 9,952 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £24,780.48 ($30,077.05).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 249.70 ($3.03) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.76). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 255.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 273.29.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.94) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($4.93) to GBX 400 ($4.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.83 ($4.16).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.