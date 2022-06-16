Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Leggett & Platt traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $34.37. Approximately 24,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 890,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

About Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.