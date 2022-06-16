Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $29.05

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.05, but opened at $30.58. Li Auto shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 82,211 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.
The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,249.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,594,000 after buying an additional 1,052,229 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after buying an additional 12,388,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after buying an additional 176,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,406,000 after buying an additional 293,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $221,102,000. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
