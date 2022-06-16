Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

Equities research analysts at Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of RNUGF opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. ReNeuron Group has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.
About ReNeuron Group (Get Rating)
