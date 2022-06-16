Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

Equities research analysts at Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNUGF opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. ReNeuron Group has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

About ReNeuron Group (Get Rating)

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

